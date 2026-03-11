Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Holley (HLLY)

Holley (NYSE: HLLY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/5/2026 – Holley was given a new $4.50 price target by DA Davidson.

3/5/2026 – Holley had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2026 – Holley had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2026 – Holley had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $7.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2026 – Holley had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

Holley Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of high‐performance automotive products for the enthusiast market. Through its portfolio of well‐known brands, the company develops fuel delivery systems, intake manifolds, ignition components, nitrous oxide systems, digital controls and other engine‐dress accessories tailored to both street and competition applications. Holley’s products are sold through a network of domestic and international distributors, retailers and directly to professional race teams and hobbyists.

The company’s product offerings span mechanical and electronic fuel injection, carburetion, engine management, add‐on power systems and calibration tools.

