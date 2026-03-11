Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.

Here are the key takeaways from Skye Bioscience's conference call:

Nimacimab showed an additive effect with GLP-1 therapy—about a +3% incremental weight loss at 26 weeks versus semaglutide alone and a 22.3% mean weight loss at 52 weeks for the combination—with placebo-like tolerability and no nimacimab-associated neuropsychiatric signal reported.

Management concluded the 200 mg weekly dose underexposed peripheral tissues and modeled that ~ 600 mg exposure is needed for full peripheral CB1 engagement while maintaining minimal CNS exposure, and launched a Part C expansion with randomized IV cohorts (400 mg and 600 mg weekly, 3:1 randomization, 16 weeks) to rapidly generate higher‑dose PK and safety data to inform Phase 2b.

Skye formed a collaboration with Halozyme to enable high‑volume subcutaneous delivery via ENHANZE and is advancing a high‑concentration formulation (up to 200 mg/mL) and autoinjector planning, de‑risking a practical SC path for the higher doses needed in Phase 2b/Phase 3.

Early preclinical data on an antibody‑peptide conjugate (APC) show the unimolecular APC dosed every three days matched daily combination efficacy in animal studies, providing a promising platform-level optionality but remaining at a preclinical stage with clinical relevance yet to be proven.

Financial runway is limited—Skye ended 2025 with $25.7 million in cash and short‑term investments and is managing operations to extend runway through Q4 2026, implying likely need for additional financing to complete later‑stage development.

Skye Bioscience Stock Performance

SKYE opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.86. Skye Bioscience has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $5.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skye Bioscience

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Skye Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $436,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Skye Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Skye Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skye Bioscience by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 882,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 44,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Skye Bioscience by 143.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKYE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Skye Bioscience in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Skye Bioscience in a report on Monday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

Skye Bioscience Company Profile

Skye Bioscience, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel, selective cannabinoid type 1 (CB1) receptor modulators for the treatment of ocular diseases. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, Skye Bioscience leverages proprietary chemistry and formulation expertise to design and optimize compounds with high potency, tissue selectivity and favorable drug-like properties. The company’s lead product candidate is being evaluated for the treatment of glaucoma and other ophthalmic conditions characterized by elevated intraocular pressure.

Skye Bioscience’s pipeline centers on synthetic cannabinoids engineered to avoid central nervous system side effects commonly associated with traditional cannabinoid therapies.

