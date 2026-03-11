Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given New $4,698.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $5,407.00 to $4,698.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BKNG. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4,495.00 target price (down from $5,830.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays set a $5,500.00 target price on shares of Booking and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,920.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $6,600.00 to $6,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,845.61.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $4,371.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4,731.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $5,072.89. The company has a market cap of $138.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21. Booking has a 12-month low of $3,765.45 and a 12-month high of $5,839.41.

Shares of Booking are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, April 6th. The 25-1 split was announced on Wednesday, February 18th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, April 2nd.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $48.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $47.96 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 128.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $41.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,191.15, for a total value of $77,867.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,320.05. This trade represents a 2.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,149.75, for a total value of $1,875,687.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 18,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,948,814.25. This trade represents a 2.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 3,108 shares of company stock valued at $15,287,682 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Booking by 7.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,132,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Booking by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,893,000 after buying an additional 12,148 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 229.6% in the third quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC boosted its position in Booking by 339.0% in the third quarter. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company’s businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.

