REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI) Short Interest Update

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 132,759 shares, an increase of 242.9% from the February 12th total of 38,714 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 147,957 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 147,957 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF by 199.4% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF by 197.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 51,350 shares during the period.

Get REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.5%

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $42.39 on Wednesday. REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $49.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.53. The company has a market cap of $597.70 million, a P/E ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 1.05.

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th were given a $0.8833 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.0%.

(Get Free Report)

The REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (FEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide similar returns as the Solactive FANG Innovation Index and monthly income. The fund invests in the securities comprising the index while writing call options on them. FEPI was launched on Oct 9, 2023 and is issued by REX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.