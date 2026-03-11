MarketDesk Focused U.S. Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:FMTM) Short Interest Down 83.8% in February

MarketDesk Focused U.S. Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:FMTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 3,505 shares, a decrease of 83.8% from the February 12th total of 21,615 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,338 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,338 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

MarketDesk Focused U.S. Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.8%

MarketDesk Focused U.S. Momentum ETF stock opened at $35.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.47 and a 200-day moving average of $32.28. MarketDesk Focused U.S. Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $22.96 and a 52-week high of $37.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.18 million, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 2.07.

MarketDesk Focused U.S. Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0952 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd.

About MarketDesk Focused U.S. Momentum ETF

EA Series Trust – MarketDesk Focused U.S. Momentum ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Empowered Funds, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Marketdesk Indices LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in momentum stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization. The fund employs quantitative analysis to create its portfolio. The fund employs proprietary research to create its portfolio.

