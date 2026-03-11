Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0513 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of EVN opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $11.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE: EVN) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The trust primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities issued by U.S. state and local governments, authorities and agencies. By focusing on tax-exempt income, EVN aims to deliver attractive after-tax yields to individual and institutional investors.

The fund’s portfolio is diversified across sectors such as general obligation bonds, revenue bonds, essential service issuers and housing finance agencies.

