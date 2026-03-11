Magnetar Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 553.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,206 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 11.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 101,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,426,000 after acquiring an additional 10,344 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 704,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,196,000 after acquiring an additional 14,498 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 76.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 86.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,297,000 after acquiring an additional 33,715 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of ROK stock opened at $373.91 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.00 and a fifty-two week high of $438.72. The stock has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $380.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.29. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 11.56%.The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-12.200 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $439.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 17,407 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.61, for a total transaction of $7,043,046.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 3,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,877.54. The trade was a 84.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 14,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.01, for a total value of $5,930,794.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,835,262.32. The trade was a 50.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,228 shares of company stock valued at $19,992,391. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

