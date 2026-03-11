Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 150.0% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 57,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 13.8% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,562,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,661,000 after buying an additional 188,868 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 54,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after buying an additional 12,279 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,476,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.43.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $108.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.31. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $93.30 and a 52-week high of $120.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.22.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.11. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 14.07%.The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -37.32%.

The J. M. Smucker Company is a diversified food and beverage manufacturer and marketer known for a portfolio of well-established consumer brands. The company’s main business activities include the production and distribution of fruit spreads, peanut butter, coffee and coffee filters, as well as pet food and pet snacks. Smucker’s core product lines serve both retail and foodservice customers through grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience outlets and e-commerce channels.

Among its leading brands are Smucker’s® fruit spreads, Jif® peanut butter, Folgers® and Dunkin’® coffees, and Café Bustelo® coffee.

