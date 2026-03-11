Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 125,647 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,173,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 125,647 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.55% of T-Mobile US worth $1,477,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,797,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,244,764,000 after buying an additional 636,192 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,141,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,513,650,000 after acquiring an additional 994,740 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,726,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,285,608,000 after acquiring an additional 711,278 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,477,780,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,444,820 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $824,621,000 after purchasing an additional 150,178 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 3,291 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.10, for a total value of $727,640.10. Following the sale, the director owned 1,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,501.80. The trade was a 76.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director G Michael Sievert sold 1,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.85, for a total transaction of $241,594.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 125,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,885,657.60. The trade was a 0.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 694,134 shares of company stock valued at $150,847,799 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $233.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMUS

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $218.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.37 and its 200-day moving average is $215.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.43. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $181.36 and a one year high of $272.60.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.