Corpay, Inc. $CPAY Shares Bought by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 546.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,991 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Corpay were worth $6,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPAY. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Corpay by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 61,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Corpay by 3.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 362,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,413,000 after purchasing an additional 11,401 shares during the last quarter. Fieldview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Corpay during the third quarter worth about $617,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Corpay during the third quarter worth about $934,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Corpay by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 102,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corpay alerts:

Corpay Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE CPAY opened at $329.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.80. Corpay, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.84 and a twelve month high of $361.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.11. Corpay had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 23.62%.The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.36 EPS. Corpay’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Corpay has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500-26.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.520 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CPAY shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Corpay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Corpay from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Corpay to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Corpay from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Corpay from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CPAY

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $610,063.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,857. This represents a 43.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven T. Stull acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $314.98 per share, with a total value of $2,519,840.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 29,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,210,330.18. This trade represents a 37.66% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Corpay

(Free Report)

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) is a global payments and fintech company that provides businesses with tools to manage, move and optimize corporate spend. The company focuses on commercial payments, foreign exchange and cross-border transactions, aiming to simplify treasury operations and reduce friction in business-to-business payments through technology-driven solutions.

Its product offering includes payment processing and accounts payable automation, corporate and virtual card programs, expense management tools, and foreign-exchange hedging and execution services for international payments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.