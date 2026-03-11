Corpay, Inc. $CPAY Shares Bought by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 546.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,991 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Corpay were worth $6,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPAY. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Corpay by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 61,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Corpay by 3.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 362,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,413,000 after purchasing an additional 11,401 shares during the last quarter. Fieldview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Corpay during the third quarter worth about $617,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Corpay during the third quarter worth about $934,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Corpay by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 102,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Corpay Trading Up 1.2%
Shares of NYSE CPAY opened at $329.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.80. Corpay, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.84 and a twelve month high of $361.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.86.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently weighed in on CPAY shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Corpay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Corpay from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Corpay to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Corpay from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Corpay from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.57.
Insider Activity
In other news, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $610,063.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,857. This represents a 43.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven T. Stull acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $314.98 per share, with a total value of $2,519,840.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 29,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,210,330.18. This trade represents a 37.66% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Corpay
Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) is a global payments and fintech company that provides businesses with tools to manage, move and optimize corporate spend. The company focuses on commercial payments, foreign exchange and cross-border transactions, aiming to simplify treasury operations and reduce friction in business-to-business payments through technology-driven solutions.
Its product offering includes payment processing and accounts payable automation, corporate and virtual card programs, expense management tools, and foreign-exchange hedging and execution services for international payments.
