First Trust Advisors LP Has $57.95 Million Stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. $FBIN

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,085,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,934 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.90% of Fortune Brands Innovations worth $57,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 118.3% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 97,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 52,598 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 22,269.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 108,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 107,785 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,317,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,335,000 after buying an additional 473,031 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 169.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 840,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,864,000 after purchasing an additional 528,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Down 0.6%

FBIN opened at $45.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.51 and a 200-day moving average of $53.46. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.71 and a 52 week high of $64.84.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.14). Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 6.70%.The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortune Brands Innovations has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.650 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FBIN. Zacks Research cut Fortune Brands Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $55.00 target price on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $64.00 price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE: FBIN), formerly known as Fortune Brands Home & Security, is a global leader in water innovations, specializing in the design, manufacturing and marketing of plumbing fixtures, fittings and related products. Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, the company leverages two iconic brands—Moen and House of Rohl—to deliver high-quality kitchen and bathroom solutions across residential and commercial markets. With a focus on performance, reliability and aesthetic design, FBIN’s portfolio spans faucets, showerheads, accessories and water filtration systems.

The company’s products are sold through a diversified network of retail partners, wholesale distributors and online channels across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

