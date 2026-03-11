Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $408.23 Million Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,648,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,482 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $408,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 27.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 50,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of WPM stock opened at $150.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.63. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $68.03 and a twelve month high of $165.76. The company has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.49, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. Zacks Research cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.44.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a Canada-based precious metals streaming company that acquires and manages long-term purchase agreements for metals produced by mining companies. Rather than operating mines, Wheaton provides upfront and ongoing financing to miners in exchange for the right to purchase a portion of the metals produced — typically silver and gold, and occasionally other precious metals — at predetermined prices. This streaming business model offers investors exposure to metal production with reduced operating and capital-cost risk compared with traditional mining companies.

The company’s activities center on structuring and maintaining a diversified portfolio of streaming agreements across multiple jurisdictions.

