Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 831,613 Shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF $PLDR

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,830,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 831,613 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 95.96% of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF worth $783,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PLDR opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $26.61 and a twelve month high of $37.85. The firm has a market cap of $794.89 million, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.46.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a $0.1386 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 37.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th.

The Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (PLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies selected for their commitment to sustainable business practices. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PLDR was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

