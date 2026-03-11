Calfrac Well Services (CFWFF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its results before the market opens on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.0328) per share and revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter.

Calfrac Well Services Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of OTCMKTS CFWFF opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.89. Calfrac Well Services has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $4.30.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. is an oilfield services provider specializing in well stimulation and completion solutions for the global oil and gas industry. The company offers a suite of products and services designed to enhance reservoir productivity, including hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, nitrogen pumping and acidizing treatments. With a focus on innovation and operational efficiency, Calfrac employs advanced pumping equipment, data acquisition tools and proprietary chemical blends to optimize well performance.

Calfrac’s hydraulic fracturing services cover both conventional and unconventional resource plays, delivering high-intensity fracture treatments for onshore wells.

