Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 175,760 Shares of Enbridge Inc $ENB

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,318,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 175,760 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for approximately 1.1% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $873,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 68.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 11,599 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 14.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 32,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 58.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 208,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,443,000 after buying an additional 76,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENB. Raymond James Financial upgraded Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings raised Enbridge from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Enbridge from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

ENB opened at $53.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $117.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.67. Enbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $39.73 and a 12 month high of $54.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.86 and a 200 day moving average of $48.69.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Enbridge had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 11.30%.The company had revenue of $17.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Inc is a Calgary, Alberta–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy transportation, distribution and generation assets. Its core activities include the operation of crude oil and liquids pipelines, natural gas transmission and distribution systems, and energy storage facilities. In addition to midstream transportation and storage, Enbridge has expanded into renewable power generation and energy transition projects, including wind, solar and utility-scale generation assets.

The company serves customers primarily in Canada and the United States and has interests in other international energy projects.

