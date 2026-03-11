Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New Investment in American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 182,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,074,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 67.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 125,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 50,587 shares during the period. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 64.3% during the third quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 158,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,256,000 after buying an additional 61,838 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,506,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,335,000 after acquiring an additional 485,401 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 910,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,270,000 after acquiring an additional 106,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 608,877.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 54,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 54,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMH shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Scotiabank cut their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director David Goldberg purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.30 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 36,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,983.90. This trade represents a 5.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 43,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,408. This trade represents a 3.75% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased 6,771 shares of company stock valued at $183,684 over the last 90 days. 6.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of AMH stock opened at $29.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.05 and a 200 day moving average of $32.09. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $28.84 and a 1 year high of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.80.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $402.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 101.69%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today’s renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

