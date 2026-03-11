FY2026 EPS Estimate for Permian Resources Boosted by Analyst

Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report) – Scotiabank increased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Permian Resources in a report issued on Thursday, March 5th. Scotiabank analyst P. Cheng now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Permian Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 18.46%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PR. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Benchmark cut shares of Permian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.69.

Permian Resources Stock Down 2.3%

NYSE PR opened at $18.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.47. Permian Resources has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Trading of Permian Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,153,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,906,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483,136 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,119,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Permian Resources by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,463,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,733,000 after buying an additional 6,705,644 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Permian Resources by 210.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,850,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,081,000 after buying an additional 6,678,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Permian Resources by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,101,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,919,000 after buying an additional 4,691,280 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William M. Hickey III sold 898,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $16,513,014.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,389,405 shares in the company, valued at $172,577,263.90. This trade represents a 8.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Charles Bell sold 158,385 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $2,912,700.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,567,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,820,293.08. The trade was a 9.18% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,965,093 shares of company stock worth $62,487,101. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources (NYSE: PR) is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and optimization of oil and natural gas assets in the Permian Basin. The company’s operations encompass all phases of upstream activity, including geological and geophysical analysis, drilling, completion and production. By employing horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing technologies, Permian Resources aims to efficiently unlock hydrocarbon reserves and deliver consistent production growth.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Permian Resources concentrates its asset portfolio in the Delaware and Midland sub-basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

