Bk Technologies (BKTI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Bk Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect Bk Technologies to post earnings of $0.70 per share and revenue of $19.50 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Bk Technologies Trading Down 1.4%

BKTI opened at $85.28 on Wednesday. Bk Technologies has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $89.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.09 million, a PE ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bk Technologies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,169 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bk Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bk Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bk Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Bk Technologies by 175.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 42,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 27,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.05% of the company’s stock.

About Bk Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of professional two-way radio communications equipment and systems. The company’s product portfolio includes portable radios, mobile radios, repeater and dispatch consoles, antennas and related accessories. BK Technologies serves a broad range of end markets that require reliable voice and data communications, including public safety agencies, government entities, utilities, transportation, oil and gas, mining and commercial applications.

BK Technologies offers both analog and digital radio platforms, supporting industry standards such as Project 25 (P25) for mission-critical communications.

