Futu (FUTU) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.06 per share and revenue of $788.7250 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 7:30 AM ET.

Futu Stock Up 7.2%

NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $153.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.38. Futu has a 12 month low of $70.60 and a 12 month high of $202.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Futu

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUTU. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Futu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Futu by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the fourth quarter valued at about $486,000. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 23,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Futu by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 49,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 26,536 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on FUTU. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.39 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Futu from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Futu in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.06.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is a technology-driven brokerage and wealth management company that provides online brokerage services, market data, and investment tools to retail and institutional clients. Headquartered in Hong Kong and listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker FUTU, the company operates digital trading platforms that combine order execution, real-time quotes, news, and research tools to serve active investors and wealth management customers.

The firm’s product suite includes brokerage access to equities, exchange-traded funds and derivatives across major markets, margin financing, initial public offering (IPO) subscription services, wealth management products and discretionary investment solutions.

Featured Stories

