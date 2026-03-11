Li Auto (LI) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $4.1578 billion for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Li Auto Trading Down 0.4%

Li Auto stock opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Li Auto has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $32.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Li Auto

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Limestone Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $20.20 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Li Auto from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 price target (down from $28.80) on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $19.59.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc is a Chinese automotive company that develops, manufactures and sells smart electric vehicles, with an early focus on range-extended electric SUVs designed for family use. The company is headquartered in China and serves the domestic market through a combination of online channels and a network of retail/showroom locations. Li Auto was founded to address range-anxiety in electric vehicle buyers by integrating a small internal-combustion engine as a range extender alongside a large battery, enabling longer driving range while retaining electric driving characteristics.

The company’s product lineup centers on multi‑occupant SUVs that combine electric propulsion, advanced in‑vehicle connectivity and driver‑assistance features.

