G-III Apparel Group (GIII) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect G-III Apparel Group to post earnings of $0.57 per share and revenue of $791.9840 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The textile maker reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $988.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect G-III Apparel Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $29.62 on Wednesday. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $34.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.99 and a 200-day moving average of $28.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GIII shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on G-III Apparel Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter worth $7,546,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 717,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,782,000 after acquiring an additional 251,502 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,054,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,054,000 after acquiring an additional 247,245 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1,610.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 197,451 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 193.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 261,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 172,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. is a global fashion company engaged in the design, sourcing, marketing and distribution of women’s and men’s apparel, outerwear, footwear, handbags and fashion accessories. Founded in 1956 and headquartered in New York City, the company has grown from an importer of ladies’ apparel into a diversified apparel business with a portfolio of owned and licensed brands.

The company’s product offerings span a broad spectrum of price points and styles, including formal and casual outerwear, sportswear, performance wear and contemporary fashion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.