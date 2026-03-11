Dollar General (DG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q4 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect Dollar General to post earnings of $1.57 per share and revenue of $10.7769 billion for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.
Dollar General Stock Performance
NYSE DG opened at $146.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.23. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $74.67 and a twelve month high of $158.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Insider Transactions at Dollar General
In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 2,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total transaction of $333,420.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 29,344 shares in the company, valued at $3,888,666.88. The trade was a 7.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $2,530,103.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,059.79. This represents a 30.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,090 shares of company stock valued at $6,139,634. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have commented on DG. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dollar General from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Daiwa Securities Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.15.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dollar General
More Dollar General News
Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar General this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Wolfe Research lifted its price target on DG to $165, signaling stronger analyst conviction on upside vs. prior target and supporting buy-side interest. Wolfe adjusts price target on Dollar General to $165
- Positive Sentiment: Promotional push: Dollar General launched a “7 Days of Savings” cleaning-event campaign — could boost short-term traffic and same-store sales during the promotional window. Dollar General Unveils “7 Days of Savings” Cleaning Event Deals
- Positive Sentiment: Macro/sector tailwind: coverage noting discount retailers (including DG) benefit as consumers tighten budgets — supports longer-term demand narrative for value retail. 3 ETFs That Could Benefit as Consumers Tighten Their Budgets
- Neutral Sentiment: Street is watching DG in a busy retail earnings slate; multiple previews summarize mixed expectations for the quarter and key metrics (traffic vs. margins). This keeps volatility around the upcoming Q4 report. Countdown to Dollar General (DG) Q4 Earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: DG is repeatedly cited in broader earnings/watch lists (Oracle/Adobe/EV makers headlines) — keeps the name on traders’ radars but not directly news-driving. Oracle, Adobe and Chinese EV makers lead earnings lineup
- Negative Sentiment: Pre-earnings caution: previews from Zacks/Yahoo flag likely sales growth but lower earnings/margin pressure as cost headwinds and cautious consumer spending weigh on profits — a near-term risk to EPS expectations. Should You Buy or Hold Dollar General Ahead of Q4 Earnings Report?
- Negative Sentiment: Telsey Advisory reaffirmed a “market perform” rating with a $130 price target — implies downside versus current levels and may weigh on investor sentiment. Benzinga coverage of Telsey Advisory action
- Negative Sentiment: Operational/legal risk: a recent store closure story raised questions about store safety and potential investor risk — could prompt localized concern and negative headlines. Dollar General Closure Raises Questions On Store Safety And Investor Risk
- Negative Sentiment: Macro risk: analysis flags rising gasoline/crude prices (geopolitical risks) as a pressure point for retailers — higher fuel costs can depress consumer discretionary spending and hit traffic. Walmart and three retailers most at risk from rising gasoline prices
About Dollar General
Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation’s prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.
Dollar General’s stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dollar General
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.