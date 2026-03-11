Dollar General (DG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q4 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect Dollar General to post earnings of $1.57 per share and revenue of $10.7769 billion for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE DG opened at $146.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.23. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $74.67 and a twelve month high of $158.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 2,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total transaction of $333,420.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 29,344 shares in the company, valued at $3,888,666.88. The trade was a 7.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $2,530,103.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,059.79. This represents a 30.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,090 shares of company stock valued at $6,139,634. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,017,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,727,000 after purchasing an additional 53,624 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,270,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,748 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,734,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,892 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Dollar General by 3.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,811,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,599,000 after acquiring an additional 96,825 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 7.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,725,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,657,000 after acquiring an additional 188,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DG. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dollar General from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Daiwa Securities Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dollar General

More Dollar General News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar General this week:

About Dollar General

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation’s prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General’s stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.