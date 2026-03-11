Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.9091.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amentum from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on shares of Amentum from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amentum from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Amentum in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Amentum in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTM. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amentum in the 4th quarter worth about $284,614,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Amentum by 8,467.6% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,794,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,801 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Amentum by 13.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,116,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,594 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amentum in the fourth quarter worth about $66,529,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Amentum by 19.6% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,030,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,044,000 after buying an additional 1,969,067 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMTM opened at $28.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.75. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.85, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Amentum has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $38.11.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Amentum had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Amentum has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amentum will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amentum is a government services provider specializing in mission-critical solutions for defense, federal civilian and commercial customers around the globe. The company delivers integrated services that span the full lifecycle of complex programs and facilities, including engineering, program and project management, logistics, operations, maintenance and environmental remediation.

Core offerings include infrastructure support, energy and facilities management, environmental solutions and nuclear services.

