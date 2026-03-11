Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (NYSE:SNN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Smith & Nephew SNATS from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Smith & Nephew SNATS to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNN. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew SNATS during the 3rd quarter worth $1,502,000. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew SNATS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,319,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 486,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,661,000 after buying an additional 150,517 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS during the third quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS during the third quarter valued at about $16,501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNN opened at $32.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.45 and a 200-day moving average of $34.85. Smith & Nephew SNATS has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $38.79.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.482 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 281.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th.

Smith & Nephew plc is a global medical technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of advanced surgical devices, orthopaedic reconstruction implants, trauma and extremities products, sports medicine solutions and wound care therapies. Founded in 1856 in Hull, United Kingdom, the company has grown through both organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to offer a broad portfolio that addresses patient needs across joint replacement, minimally invasive surgery and wound healing.

In its orthopaedics business, Smith & Nephew provides hip and knee replacement systems, modular joint revision implants and biologic solutions for bone repair.

