Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:BCIC) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:BCIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BCIC. Weiss Ratings downgraded Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Portman Ridge Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Portman Ridge Finance currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.00.

Get Portman Ridge Finance alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Trading Down 1.6%

Portman Ridge Finance Announces Dividend

Shares of BCIC opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. Portman Ridge Finance has a fifty-two week low of $8.97 and a fifty-two week high of $17.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.9%. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 329.82%.

Institutional Trading of Portman Ridge Finance

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Portman Ridge Finance stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ:BCIC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

Portman Ridge Finance News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Portman Ridge Finance this week:

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm’s business. It primarily invests in healthcare, cargo transport, manufacturing, industrial & environmental services, logistics & distribution, media & telecommunications, real estate, education, automotive, agriculture, aerospace/defense, packaging, electronics, finance, non-durable consumer, consumer products, business services, utilities, insurance, and food and beverage sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Portman Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portman Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.