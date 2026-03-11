Erste Group Bank Forecasts Nestle FY2027 Earnings

Nestle SA (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Erste Group Bank issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nestle in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.99 for the year. The consensus estimate for Nestle’s current full-year earnings is $5.01 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NSRGY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Nestle in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestle in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nestle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Nestle Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $101.61 on Monday. Nestle has a fifty-two week low of $86.98 and a fifty-two week high of $109.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nestle

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Nestle by 2,727.9% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 65,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after buying an additional 62,742 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nestle in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,259,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Nestle by 5.0% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 924,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,889,000 after acquiring an additional 44,185 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nestle by 88.8% in the third quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after buying an additional 26,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. raised its holdings in shares of Nestle by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 37,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 13,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Nestle

Nestlé SA is a Swiss multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland. Founded in 1866 by Henri Nestlé, the company has grown into a global consumer goods firm and its American depositary receipts trade in the United States under the OTCMKTS ticker NSRGY. Nestlé operates across a broad range of food and beverage categories and is widely recognized for its portfolio of consumer-facing brands and products.

The company’s main business activities include the manufacture, marketing and distribution of products in categories such as coffee and other beverages, bottled water, dairy and infant nutrition, prepared meals and culinary products, confectionery, and pet care.

