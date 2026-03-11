FY2027 Earnings Forecast for AvePoint Issued By Scotiabank

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AvePoint in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 5th. Scotiabank analyst J. Vandrick forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year. The consensus estimate for AvePoint’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). AvePoint had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $114.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.94 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Research downgraded AvePoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. B. Riley Financial reduced their price target on shares of AvePoint from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Monday, December 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of AvePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.11.

Shares of AvePoint stock opened at $10.72 on Monday. AvePoint has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $20.25. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.45.

In related news, Chairman Xunkai Gong sold 27,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $374,893.22. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 14,920,668 shares in the company, valued at $199,787,744.52. This represents a 0.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvePoint by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,404,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,749,000 after purchasing an additional 195,404 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of AvePoint by 61.2% during the third quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 8,522,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235,384 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AvePoint by 372.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,871,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205,829 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in AvePoint by 218.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,335,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,036,000 after buying an additional 3,657,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,173,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,967,000 after purchasing an additional 417,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint, Inc (NASDAQ:AVPT) is a leading software provider specializing in data management, governance, and compliance solutions for Microsoft 365 and related cloud platforms. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, the company offers a comprehensive suite of cloud-based and on-premises tools designed to help organizations migrate, manage, and protect their collaboration data. AvePoint’s flagship Cloud Platform delivers backup, governance, reporting, and migration services for SharePoint, Teams, Exchange, OneDrive, and Salesforce environments.

With a customer base spanning thousands of organizations across more than 100 countries, AvePoint serves enterprises, government agencies, and educational institutions seeking to ensure data security, regulatory compliance, and operational resilience.

