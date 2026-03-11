HeartSciences (HSCS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

HeartSciences (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its results before the market opens on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.84) per share for the quarter.

HeartSciences (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.00 million. On average, analysts expect HeartSciences to post $-10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HeartSciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HSCS opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. HeartSciences has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on HeartSciences from $9.00 to $9.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of HeartSciences in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HeartSciences stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HeartSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS – Free Report) by 110.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.85% of HeartSciences worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HeartSciences

HeartSciences, Inc (NASDAQ: HSCS) is a medical device company focused on the development and commercialization of advanced, non‐invasive cardiac diagnostic technologies. The company’s flagship product, MyoVista, is a high‐fidelity electrocardiograph (ECG) designed to detect subtle changes in cardiac function that may indicate myocardial ischemia or left ventricular dysfunction. By leveraging high‐frequency wavelet analysis within the QRS complex, MyoVista provides clinicians with enhanced visualization and analytical capabilities that extend beyond those of standard ECG systems.

HeartSciences supports the MyoVista system with an integrated software suite that automates data analysis and report generation, facilitating seamless integration into existing clinical workflows.

