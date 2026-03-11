Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Insider Sheri Pearce Sells 14,000 Shares

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) insider Sheri Pearce sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $318,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 99,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,724. The trade was a 12.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Antero Midstream Stock Down 0.8%

Antero Midstream stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.58. 2,418,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,200,848. Antero Midstream Corporation has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $23.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.77.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 34.77%.The firm had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Corporation will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 104.65%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Midstream

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 330.2% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation is a publicly traded midstream service provider that was established in 2014 as a spin-off from Antero Resources. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company owns, operates and develops midstream infrastructure to support the gathering, compression, processing, transportation and storage of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil. Antero Midstream plays a critical role in connecting upstream production in the Appalachian Basin to end-market pipelines and processing facilities.

The company’s core operations include a network of gathering pipelines and compression stations that serve the Marcellus and Utica shale formations across West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Ohio.

