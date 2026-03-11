Analyzing Albina Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ACBCQ) and Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB)

Albina Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ACBCQ – Get Free Report) and Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Albina Community Bancorp and Atlantic Union Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Albina Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00 Atlantic Union Bankshares 0 3 6 1 2.80

Atlantic Union Bankshares has a consensus target price of $42.85, indicating a potential upside of 21.05%. Given Atlantic Union Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atlantic Union Bankshares is more favorable than Albina Community Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albina Community Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Atlantic Union Bankshares $1.37 billion 3.69 $209.13 million $2.04 17.35

Atlantic Union Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Albina Community Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.6% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Albina Community Bancorp and Atlantic Union Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albina Community Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Atlantic Union Bankshares 15.53% 8.50% 1.06%

Summary

Atlantic Union Bankshares beats Albina Community Bancorp on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Albina Community Bancorp

Albina Community Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Albina Community Bank that provides various banking products and services in Portland. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts. It also provides personal loans, home equity lines of credit, operating lines of credit, term loans, and commercial real estate loans; government guaranteed lending and accounts receivable financing; and credit cards. In addition, the company offers online banking and cash management, merchant, wire transfer, online bill payment, business payroll, deposit courier, night depository, automated customer, free cash withdrawals, and workplace banking services, as well as overdraft protection products. Albina Community Bancorp was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Portland, Oregon. On September 17, 2014, Albina Community Bancorp filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Oregon.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services. It also provides loans for commercial, industrial, residential mortgage, and consumer purposes, as well as debit and credit cards. In addition, it provides treasury management and capital market, wealth management, private banking, trust, financial and retirement planning, brokerage, investment management, equipment finance, mortgage banking, and insurance products and services. The company offers products and services through full-service branches and ATMs, as well as through its mobile and internet banking. The company was formerly known as Union Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation in May 2019. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

