Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH Shares Acquired by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH – Free Report) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,264,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 273,303 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises about 1.0% of Rathbones Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.26% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $254,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $3,052,861.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 116,811 shares in the company, valued at $21,411,456.30. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MRSH stock opened at $183.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.37 and a twelve month high of $248.00. The company has a market capitalization of $88.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Friday, January 30th. Evercore cut their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, January 29th. They issued a “hold (c)” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MRSH

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC) is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.