Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $14.90 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $14,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 171.7% during the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 4,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMO. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $653.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, January 30th. HSBC upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $685.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.68.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total value of $2,562,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,499,170. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.20, for a total transaction of $216,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,230,982.40. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of TMO stock opened at $501.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $186.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $567.28 and a 200-day moving average of $548.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 15.05%.The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.10 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.70%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.