Analysts Set Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Target Price at $10.08

Shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.80.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XERS shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Xeris Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Xeris Biopharma from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Transactions at Xeris Biopharma

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider John Patrick Shannon, Jr. sold 24,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $176,341.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,705,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,153,849.68. The trade was a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John Johnson sold 135,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $977,588.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 698,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,159.26. This represents a 16.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 240,308 shares of company stock worth $1,732,453. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Xeris Biopharma by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Biopharma Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:XERS opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Xeris Biopharma has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $10.08. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -580.42 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.59.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $85.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.00 million. Xeris Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 0.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Xeris Biopharma will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Xeris Biopharma Company Profile

Xeris Biopharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for endocrine and orphan diseases. The company’s proprietary formulation platform is designed to enable liquid stability of drugs that traditionally require reconstitution before injection. By eliminating the need for on-site mixing and simplifying administration, Xeris aims to improve patient safety, adherence, and convenience in high-need therapeutic areas.

The company’s flagship product, Gvoke, is a ready-to-use liquid glucagon autoinjector and prefilled syringe that has been approved by the U.S.

