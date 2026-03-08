Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Insider Acquires £2,504.46 in Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) insider Laura Wade-Gery purchased 938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 267 per share, with a total value of £2,504.46.

Laura Wade-Gery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 2nd, Laura Wade-Gery acquired 944 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 265 per share, with a total value of £2,501.60.

On Friday, January 2nd, Laura Wade-Gery acquired 957 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 261 per share, for a total transaction of £2,497.77.

Legal & General Group Stock Performance

Shares of LGEN opened at GBX 257.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.79, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 265.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 250.82. Legal & General Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 206.80 and a 52 week high of GBX 279.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Legal & General Group ( LON:LGEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 15th. The financial services provider reported GBX 2.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Legal & General Group had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 1.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Legal & General Group Plc will post 24.2376446 EPS for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 249 to GBX 263 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 258.40.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments. The LGRI segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; and longevity insurance products. The LGIM segment offers index fund management; active fixed income funds and liquidity funds; active equity management; solution and liability driven investment; multi-asset funds; corporate pension scheme solutions; and real assets.

