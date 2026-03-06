Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Buys Shares of 2,900 Alamo Group, Inc. $ALG

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,997,000 after acquiring an additional 9,571 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 28.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 384,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,899,000 after purchasing an additional 85,478 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alamo Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in Alamo Group in the second quarter valued at about $51,427,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Alamo Group by 49.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 230,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,974,000 after buying an additional 76,631 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamo Group Stock Down 2.7%

Alamo Group stock opened at $173.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 4.57. Alamo Group, Inc. has a one year low of $156.29 and a one year high of $233.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Alamo Group Increases Dividend

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.36). Alamo Group had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $373.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.18 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 16th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.83%.

Key Headlines Impacting Alamo Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Alamo Group this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Company Q4 2025 earnings call and summary are available for investors who want management commentary on the miss, cost drivers and outlook. Review the call transcript for details that could affect guidance and near‑term recovery. Alamo Group Inc. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Summary

Company Q4 2025 earnings call and summary are available for investors who want management commentary on the miss, cost drivers and outlook. Review the call transcript for details that could affect guidance and near‑term recovery. Negative Sentiment: News coverage highlights a sharp market reaction to the miss — Alamo Group shares fell significantly after the results, reflecting investor disappointment and concerns over near‑term profitability. Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Stock Price Down 16.7% on Disappointing Earnings

News coverage highlights a sharp market reaction to the miss — Alamo Group shares fell significantly after the results, reflecting investor disappointment and concerns over near‑term profitability. Negative Sentiment: Sidoti reduced earnings estimates across multiple quarters and fiscal years after the Q4 miss: examples include FY2026 EPS cut to $10.32 (from $10.92) and FY2027 to $11.74 (from $12.46), plus several quarterly EPS downgrades. Those revisions lower near‑term expectations and may pressure the stock until results or guidance improve.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Alamo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Alamo Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Alamo Group from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.00.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of equipment for vegetation management, roadside maintenance, agricultural harvesting and industrial applications. The company offers a broad portfolio of products, including boom mowers, flail mowers, rotary cutters, snow removal equipment, slurry seal machines, railcar movers and tow tractors. These offerings are distributed under a variety of brand names and through a network of independent dealerships and distributors, meeting the needs of municipalities, highway departments, agricultural producers and industrial operators.

The company operates through two primary segments: Agricultural and Industrial.

