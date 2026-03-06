Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Sold by Sunpointe LLC

Sunpointe LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Sunpointe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Wellington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $332,000. Finally, United Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $264,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $626.81 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $641.81. The company has a market capitalization of $838.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $632.86 and a 200 day moving average of $620.46.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

