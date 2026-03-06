Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Sold by Sunpointe LLC

Sunpointe LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Sunpointe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Wellington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $332,000. Finally, United Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $264,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA VOO opened at $626.81 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $641.81. The company has a market capitalization of $838.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $632.86 and a 200 day moving average of $620.46.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 15th, 2026
- Is Elon Preparing for a Silver Shock?
- BNZI stands out as a Zacks Buy. Earnings momentum and analyst upgrades align
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
- $30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.