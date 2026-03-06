7,189 Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI Purchased by Sunpointe LLC

Sunpointe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,189 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.0% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.8% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 0.3% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.55, for a total transaction of $43,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,870.35. This represents a 3.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of DHI opened at $149.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 6.63. The firm has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.49. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.44 and a twelve month high of $184.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The construction company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America set a $158.00 price objective on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial set a $155.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.93.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company’s core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

