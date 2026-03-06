Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.08), reports. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Sekisui House had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 4.85%.

Shares of SKHSY stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.32. The stock had a trading volume of 8,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,514. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.42. Sekisui House has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $25.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Sekisui House, Ltd. is a leading Japanese homebuilder founded in 1960 and headquartered in Osaka, Japan. The company specializes in the design, construction, and sale of residential properties, positioning itself at the forefront of the nation’s housing industry. Since its inception, Sekisui House has emphasized quality craftsmanship, innovative building methods, and sustainable design, building a reputation for reliable and long-lasting homes.

The company’s core business activities encompass the development of single-family homes, condominiums and rental housing, along with community and urban redevelopment projects.

