Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.18), FiscalAI reports. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.30 million.

Shares of TUSK stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.00. 420,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,707. Mammoth Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.17. The company has a market cap of $96.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.95.

TUSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,268 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,882 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc, headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a diversified energy services company that primarily provides hydraulic fracturing and complementary well completion and production services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies across North America. Its core offerings include fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, wireline, nitrogen pumping, and pressure pumping equipment, supported by proprietary fluid blends and digital monitoring systems. In addition to conventional oilfield services, the company operates a dedicated solar division—Mammoth Solar—that delivers engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for utility-scale and commercial solar projects.

Mammoth’s fracturing operations are focused on major shale plays such as the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford, Bakken, Williston Basin, and Rockies regions.

