Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.75, but opened at $28.97. Chugai Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $29.98, with a volume of 8,901 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Chugai Pharmaceutical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Smbc Nikko Sec. upgraded Chugai Pharmaceutical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Chugai Pharmaceutical alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Chugai Pharmaceutical

Chugai Pharmaceutical Trading Down 2.6%

The company has a market cap of $98.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.70.

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter. Chugai Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 22.00%. Equities analysts expect that Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Tokyo that focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription medicines. The company develops both biologics and small-molecule therapies, with particular emphasis on oncology and immunology as well as treatments for bone and metabolic disorders. Chugai’s activities span the full drug lifecycle from early research and clinical development through regulatory approval, manufacturing and post-marketing support.

Chugai is known for its research-driven approach and its work on monoclonal antibodies and other biologic therapeutics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.