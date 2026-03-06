Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 8,047 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 5,536 shares.The stock last traded at $21.6650 and had previously closed at $23.24.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCBFF. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research cut shares of Standard Chartered from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.77.

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Standard Chartered had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that Standard Chartered PLC will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standard Chartered plc is a British multinational banking and financial services company headquartered in London. The firm traces its modern form to the 1969 merger of the Chartered Bank of India, Australia and China (founded in 1853) and Standard Bank of British South Africa (founded in 1862), creating an international bank with deep historical roots in trade finance and cross-border banking. Standard Chartered maintains a global footprint and a long-standing focus on facilitating trade and capital flows between developed and emerging markets.

Standard Chartered provides a broad range of banking and financial services for corporate, institutional and individual clients.

