South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

South32 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.09, but opened at $15.07. South32 shares last traded at $15.3850, with a volume of 16,733 shares.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

South32 Trading Down 4.2%

The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.67.

South32 is a diversified metals and mining company headquartered in Perth, Australia. Established in May 2015 through a demerger from BHP Billiton, the company focuses on the extraction, processing and marketing of commodities that underpin global industrial and consumer demand. South32’s portfolio includes alumina, aluminum, bauxite, metallurgical coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc, making it a key participant across several commodity markets.

The company’s operations are organized by commodity and geography.

