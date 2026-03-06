Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.2140, but opened at $2.29. Curaleaf shares last traded at $2.2525, with a volume of 58,693 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CURLF shares. Zacks Research upgraded Curaleaf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised shares of Curaleaf to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Curaleaf alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CURLF

Curaleaf Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Curaleaf had a negative return on equity of 23.17% and a negative net margin of 18.08%.The firm had revenue of $333.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Curaleaf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc is a leading American cannabis company engaged in the cultivation, processing and distribution of both medical and adult-use cannabis products. Headquartered in Wakefield, Massachusetts, Curaleaf operates cultivation facilities, processing centers and retail dispensaries across multiple U.S. jurisdictions. The company’s vertically integrated model allows it to manage the entirety of its supply chain, from seed to sale, ensuring consistent quality and compliance with stringent regulatory requirements.

Curaleaf’s product portfolio spans a wide range of formats, including premium flower, vaporizer cartridges, edibles, tinctures, topicals and concentrates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.