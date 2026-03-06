Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MUU) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MUU – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $175.23, but opened at $161.03. Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $168.00, with a volume of 685,258 shares.

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 4.4%

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.98.

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Client First Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $883,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $677,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,100,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $840,000.

The Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (MUU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Micron Technology, Inc stock. MUU was launched on Oct 10, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

