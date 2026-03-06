Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MUU) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MUU – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $175.23, but opened at $161.03. Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $168.00, with a volume of 685,258 shares.
Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 4.4%
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.98.
Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares
About Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares
The Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (MUU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Micron Technology, Inc stock. MUU was launched on Oct 10, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.
