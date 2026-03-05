WAX Price Hits $0.0063 (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. During the last week, WAX has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. WAX has a market capitalization of $28.87 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,561,756,372 coins and its circulating supply is 4,556,180,517 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official website is wax.io.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. WAX has a current supply of 4,561,589,734.40243244 with 4,556,015,579.25254917 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.00631884 USD and is up 2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 157 active market(s) with $1,499,417.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

