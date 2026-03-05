Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $23.61 Million Stock Position in American Express Company $AXP

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,077 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 14,323 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $23,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 153.3% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 76 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 210.7% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.
American Express Trading Up 1.1%
NYSE:AXP opened at $311.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $354.02 and its 200 day moving average is $349.36. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $220.43 and a 12 month high of $387.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.
American Express Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.31%.
- Positive Sentiment: Board-authorized 16% quarterly dividend increase to $0.95 per share (ex-dividend early April, pay date in May) — signals management confidence in cash flow and supports income-oriented shareholder demand. American Express Board Authorizes 16 Percent Increase in Common Shares Dividend
- Positive Sentiment: New long-term partnerships naming American Express as Official Payments Partner at MetLife Stadium, Mercedes‑Benz Stadium and with NFL teams and other franchises — increases exclusive card-member access and could lift transaction volumes in major U.S. markets. American Express Expands Global Sports and Entertainment Footprint with New Stadium and NFL Team Partnerships
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary noting AXP outpaced the broader market today — a snapshot explanation rather than new fundamental news, but useful context for intraday moves. Why American Express (AXP) Outpaced the Stock Market Today
- Neutral Sentiment: Plans for a new global HQ at 2 World Trade Center — a strategic move underscoring long-term investment in growth and brand, but with limited near-term earnings impact. American Express Plans New World Trade Center HQ To Support Growth Narrative
- Neutral Sentiment: Marketing/branding activation: AmEx co-hosting CARBONE BEACH during the Miami Grand Prix — supports premium-brand engagement and card‑member experience but is not materially earnings‑driving. Major Food Group and American Express to host CARBONE BEACH
- Neutral Sentiment: Mentioned as a top option for high-yield savings accounts in consumer roundups — supports deposit-gathering narrative but is competitive and only modestly impacts valuation near term. 3 Clear Winners When Exploring High-Yield Savings Accounts
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage noting dividend rise but flagging broader market worries about AI‑related disruption and layoff fears — these concerns could weigh on sentiment and multiple expansion even as cash returns rise. AmEx Turns on the Cash Tap: Dividends Boom Amid AI Concerns
- Negative Sentiment: Unusual options activity has drawn attention — could signal hedging or speculative positioning that increases short‑term volatility around AXP. Do Options Traders Know Something About AXP Stock We Don’t?
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on American Express from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Evercore set a $393.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $395.00 price target on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $352.73.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 8,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.73, for a total value of $2,820,301.82. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,270,704.09. This represents a 46.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.58, for a total value of $5,348,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,608.10. This trade represents a 62.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 73,944 shares of company stock valued at $26,114,366 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
American Express Company Profile
American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.
American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.
