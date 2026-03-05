Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $23.61 Million Stock Position in American Express Company $AXP

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,077 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 14,323 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $23,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 153.3% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 76 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 210.7% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:AXP opened at $311.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $354.02 and its 200 day moving average is $349.36. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $220.43 and a 12 month high of $387.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.01). American Express had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of ($17,139.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

Trending Headlines about American Express

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on American Express from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Evercore set a $393.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $395.00 price target on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $352.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXP

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 8,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.73, for a total value of $2,820,301.82. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,270,704.09. This represents a 46.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.58, for a total value of $5,348,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,608.10. This trade represents a 62.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 73,944 shares of company stock valued at $26,114,366 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.