Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 150,802 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,576 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $25,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. UBS Group set a $163.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Evercore increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.93.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.55, for a total value of $43,563.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,870.35. This represents a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.1%

D.R. Horton stock opened at $152.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 6.63. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.44 and a fifty-two week high of $184.54. The company has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The construction company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.05. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 9.95%.The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.35%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company’s core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

