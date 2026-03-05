Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,021 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $28,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $814,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $272.00 to $262.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $306.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $311.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.00.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP stock opened at $217.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $203.26 and a one year high of $329.93. The firm has a market cap of $87.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 68.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.091-11.011 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 1,000 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.18, for a total value of $234,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 15,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,585,295.80. The trade was a 6.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.29, for a total transaction of $142,423.47. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,622,375.42. The trade was a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 3,515 shares of company stock worth $887,074 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP’s product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

