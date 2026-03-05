Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Given a C$33.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm set a C$33.00 target price on Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

POU has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Paramount Resources from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Paramount Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.22.

Paramount Resources Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of TSE:POU opened at C$29.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 3.35. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of C$14.50 and a 52-week high of C$30.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$24.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.44.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 47.09% and a net margin of 106.31%.The firm had revenue of C$262.50 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post 1.4075758 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is presently 9.58%.

Here are the key news stories impacting Paramount Resources this week:

Analyst Rating Rounds

Several analysts raised price targets and/or upgraded the stock (Roth MKM C$33 buy; ATB Cormark C$33 outperform; National Bank C$32.50 sector perform; BMO C$32 outperform; Raymond James C$31; CIBC C$30.50; RBC C$30). These revisions signal renewed sell-side confidence and likely supported the intraday move.

Production Guidance

Paramount raised its 2026 production guidance and expanded land positions, a direct operational catalyst that improves growth visibility and underpins higher analyst targets.

Market Data

Valuation and market activity are supportive: low reported P/E (around 3.2) and a short-term surge in volume (well above average) make the stock look inexpensive to some value-oriented investors, amplifying the impact of upgrades.

Q4 Press Release

Q4/annual results were mixed — revenue of C$262.5M and strong headline metrics (reported net margin and ROE) but an EPS loss of C($0.03). Investors are parsing whether positive one-time items or accounting effects explain the odd margin/EPS mix.

Fundamental Metrics

Liquidity metrics show some short-term strain (quick ratio below 1) and leverage (debt/equity ~0.99); if commodity or cash-flow dynamics weaken, these could constrain flexibility. Investors should watch cash flow and capex guidance.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount is an independent, publicly traded Canadian energy company that explores for and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas, including longer-term strategic exploration and pre-development plays. The Company’s principal properties are located in Alberta and British Columbia. Paramount’s class A common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “POU”.

