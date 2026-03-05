National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Barclays

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $33.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Shares of NSA stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.27. 222,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,095. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.67 and a beta of 1.17. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $27.43 and a 52 week high of $40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $187.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.24 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 5.81%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 443.5% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 831,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,463,000 after buying an additional 22,982 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $529,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 68,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $1,774,000. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership and operation of self-storage properties in the United States. Since its initial public offering in August 2015, NSA has pursued a growth strategy built on strategic acquisitions and partnerships, establishing a diversified portfolio of assets backed by a centralized support platform. The Trust’s model combines the scalability of a national REIT with the local expertise of affiliate operators.

The company’s core business involves providing flexible storage solutions to both individual and commercial customers.

